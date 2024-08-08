Twitter
SC to hear plea against Bombay HC ban on hijab, burqa in colleges tomorrow

‘A beginning of infinite love': Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala engaged in traditional ceremony, first photos out

'Bharatiya Zameen Party...': Akhilesh Yadav hits out at centre over introduction of Waqf Bill in LS

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

Central Government to run 222 Ganpati special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details here

The Union Railways have announced 222 special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 7.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 01:32 PM IST

Central Government to run 222 Ganpati special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details here
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
Maharashtra is all set to welcome 'Ganpati Bappa' with great fervour and gusto. As the much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, the Union Railways have announced to run 222 'Ganpati special' trains.

In order to keep up with the rise in travel demand, the central government has announced special trains to make the bookings more convenient and ensure that passengers can get confirmed tickets to reach their families during the mega festival. 

The reservations for special trains were open on Wednesday, i,e. August 7. 

Here is the list of the Ganpati special trains

Mumbai-Ratnagiri special train 

On September 6, 7, 13, 14, the Mumbai-Ratnagiri special train-01031 departs Mumbai at 08:00 a.m. and arrives in Ratnagiri at 04:50 a.m. the next day. On September 7,8,14,15, the train will depart Ratnagiri at 8:40 a.m. and reach Mumbai 5:15 the same day. 

Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Special Train

The Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly special train will run on September 7, 8, 14 and 15. On September 8 and 15, train-01443 departs Panvel at 04:40 a.m. and arrives in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day. On September 7 and 14, train-01444 depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 and reaches Panvel at 01:30 the next day, with the stops being Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Special Train

On September 7 and 14, train-01447 depart will Pune at 12:25 a.m. and arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day. On September 8 and 15, train-01448 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and reache Pune at 17:00 p.m. the next day.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Special train 

On September 11, train no. 01441 will depart Panvel at 16:40 p.m. and reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 p.m. the same day. On September 10, train no. 01442 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and reach Panvel at 13:30 p.m. the next day. 

Pune-Ratnagiri weekly special train 

Special train number 01445 will depart Pune at 12:25 a.m. and arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day on September 10. On September 11, train no. 01446 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and arrive in Pune at 5:00 p.m. the next day. 

The passengers can get their tickets booked by visiting their nearest computerised reservation centres or via website www.irctc.co.in. 

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, will start on August 7. The festival, dedicated to Lord Ganpati, is celebrated with great hustle and bustle in Maharashtra. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
