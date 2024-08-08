Central Government to run 222 Ganpati special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi; check details here

The Union Railways have announced 222 special trains for Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 7.

Maharashtra is all set to welcome 'Ganpati Bappa' with great fervour and gusto. As the much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, the Union Railways have announced to run 222 'Ganpati special' trains.

In order to keep up with the rise in travel demand, the central government has announced special trains to make the bookings more convenient and ensure that passengers can get confirmed tickets to reach their families during the mega festival.

The reservations for special trains were open on Wednesday, i,e. August 7.

Here is the list of the Ganpati special trains

Mumbai-Ratnagiri special train

On September 6, 7, 13, 14, the Mumbai-Ratnagiri special train-01031 departs Mumbai at 08:00 a.m. and arrives in Ratnagiri at 04:50 a.m. the next day. On September 7,8,14,15, the train will depart Ratnagiri at 8:40 a.m. and reach Mumbai 5:15 the same day.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Special Train

The Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly special train will run on September 7, 8, 14 and 15. On September 8 and 15, train-01443 departs Panvel at 04:40 a.m. and arrives in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day. On September 7 and 14, train-01444 depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 and reaches Panvel at 01:30 the next day, with the stops being Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, and Sangameshwar Road.

Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Special Train

On September 7 and 14, train-01447 depart will Pune at 12:25 a.m. and arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day. On September 8 and 15, train-01448 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and reache Pune at 17:00 p.m. the next day.

Panvel-Ratnagiri Special train

On September 11, train no. 01441 will depart Panvel at 16:40 p.m. and reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 p.m. the same day. On September 10, train no. 01442 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and reach Panvel at 13:30 p.m. the next day.

Pune-Ratnagiri weekly special train

Special train number 01445 will depart Pune at 12:25 a.m. and arrive in Ratnagiri at 11:50 a.m. the same day on September 10. On September 11, train no. 01446 will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 p.m. and arrive in Pune at 5:00 p.m. the next day.

The passengers can get their tickets booked by visiting their nearest computerised reservation centres or via website www.irctc.co.in.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi, will start on August 7. The festival, dedicated to Lord Ganpati, is celebrated with great hustle and bustle in Maharashtra.