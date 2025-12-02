Centre reveals key details on Census 2027, will be held in two phases, check schedule here

Rai also informed the Lok Sabha that the census questionnaire is prepared on the basis of inputs and suggestions from different ministries, departments, organisations, and census data users before each exercise.

The central government on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha (the Lower House of the Parliament) that Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be between April and September of next year and the second in February 2027, the House was told. Responding to a query by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the two phases will be: Phase I - House Listing and Housing Census followed by Phase II - Population Enumeration.

Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday : "Population Enumeration will be done in February 2027 with reference date 00:00 hours of 1st March, 2027 except for the Union Territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where it will be done in September, 2026 with reference date 00.00 hours of 1st October, 2026."

Rai also informed the Lok Sabha that the census questionnaire is prepared on the basis of inputs and suggestions from different ministries, departments, organisations, and census data users before each exercise. In response to a separate question, the union minister said caste enumeration will also be done in Census 2027 as decided by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs earlier this year. Rai also said that the upcoming census will be conducted through digital means and data will be collected through mobile apps.