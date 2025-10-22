FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras

The Central government has issued a gazette notification listing gallantry award citations for defence personnel of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for their acts of extraordinary courage during assorted operations, including the recently completed Operation Sindoor.

IANS

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 02:23 PM IST

Central government issues gallantry awards to armed forces for bravery during Operation Sindoor; honours with 15 Vir, 16 Shaurya Chakras
Indian government to honour soldiers for their bravery during Op Sindoor
The Central government has issued a gazette notification listing gallantry award citations for defence personnel of the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for their acts of extraordinary courage during assorted operations, including the recently completed Operation Sindoor. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu approved 127 Gallantry awards and 40 Distinguished Service awards to personnel of the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces. The President has also approved 290 Mention-in-Despatches, comprising 115 personnel of the Indian Army, 5 of the Indian Navy, 167 of the Indian Air Force, and 3 of the Border Roads Development Board (BRDB).

These are: 04 Kirti Chakras; 15 Vir Chakras; 16 Shaurya Chakras; 02 Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry); 58 Sena Medals (Gallantry); 06 Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry); 26 Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry); 07 Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medals; 09 Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Yudh Seva Medals.

Who are the recipients of gallantry award for Operation Sindoor?

Among the recipients, Colonel Koshank Lamba (IC-69077N) of the 302 Medium Regiment has been awarded the Vir Chakra for conducting the first-ever short-notice air mobilisation of a specialised equipment battery. His guidance facilitated the timely induction of inter-command personnel under total secrecy, demonstrating the Indian Army's martial ethos. Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht (IC-72358P) of 1988 (Independent) Medium Battery has also been awarded the Vir Chakra. As Officer Commanding on an operation, he led his unit with remarkable courage and operational excellence, which resulted in the annihilation of terrorist camps.

From the Indian Air Force, Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, who is a fighter pilot, has been awarded the Vir Chakra for command of his squadron on effective strike missions against pre-selected targets, in which all operational tasks were accomplished. Group Captain Animesh Patni, flying a strategic Surface to Air Missile (SAM) squadron from a forward airbase, proved to be a great leader during a mission. His accurate direction caused immense damage to the enemy without inflicting any damage to his own resources, and he was awarded the Vir Chakra.

Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, as deputy mission commander on a high-risk midnight mission, entered heavily defended enemy airspace to neutralise fortified targets. His mission entailed low-level tactical flight and precision weapon delivery under severe threat, for which he was awarded the Vir Chakra.

Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh has also been awarded the Vir Chakra for his contribution in a three-aircraft formation assigned with a stand-off precision attack. It was a mission requiring outstanding flying capabilities and coordination in a saturated air defence space with combined air defence systems.

The gazette notification emphasises the initiative, leadership, and operational proficiency of these officers, pointing out the nation's armed forces' dedication to national security and operational preparedness

