Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Dhanashree Verma says another SHOCKING statement about divorcing Yuzendra Chahal, calls chatter 'basless, delibrately created' by...

Monorail services in Mumbai to remain temporarily suspended from Sept 20; here's why

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details

Israel launches 12 strikes at Yemen's Red Sea Port of Hodeidah, issued warning

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..

Pakistan minister Ishaq Dar rejects Trump's claim of India-Pak ceasefire: 'India refused...'

Will Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem shake hands at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo amid Asia Cup fiasco?

Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hour; check inauguration date, frequency, details

Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to expand, Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in 1 hou

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said

Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey; Dabangg wasn't meant to be comedy actioner, it all happened when..

Not Salman Khan, but these two actors were original choices for Chulbul Pandey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeIndia

INDIA

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Talks for a India-US trade deal had remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries. The US also issued a statement describing Tuesday's meeting in New Delhi as "positive." Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 09:15 PM IST

Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian government on Tuesday issued a statement on a visit from US officials to discuss a long-pending trade deal. In the statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said both sides have agreed to ramp up efforts to reach a trade deal. Talks for a India-US trade deal had remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries. The US also issued a statement describing Tuesday's meeting in New Delhi as "positive."

What did India, US say on trade deal talks?

In the statement, the Commerce Ministry said: "Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US embassy stated: "Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations."

How have India-US trade relations been lately?

India and the US have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with the US in August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. Trump had announced 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in July even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariff. A few days later, he imposed another 25 percent punitive tariff, taking the total to 50 percent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 percent tariff rate came into effect on August 27. India has expressed reservations over the US demand for opening up the agriculture and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people. India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia...
Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret includes rajma chawal, poha with strength training, says, 'When I crave a pizza, I...'
Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret includes rajma chawal with strength training
World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine amid Russia war, its in…, was grown by…
World’s tallest sunflower is over 35 feet in height, is tribute to Ukraine
Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? List of countries to witness the rare event
Solar Eclipse 2025: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India? List of countries to
Pink completes 9 years: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire people
Pink turns 9: 9 life lessons from Taapsee Pannu’s character that still inspire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE