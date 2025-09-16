Centre issues BIG statement on India-US trade deal talks in Delhi: 'The discussions were...'

Talks for a India-US trade deal had remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries. The US also issued a statement describing Tuesday's meeting in New Delhi as "positive." Read on to know more on this.

The Indian government on Tuesday issued a statement on a visit from US officials to discuss a long-pending trade deal. In the statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said both sides have agreed to ramp up efforts to reach a trade deal. Talks for a India-US trade deal had remained stalled for some time amid tensions between the two countries. The US also issued a statement describing Tuesday's meeting in New Delhi as "positive."

What did India, US say on trade deal talks?

In the statement, the Commerce Ministry said: "Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward-looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement." Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the US embassy stated: "Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations."

How have India-US trade relations been lately?

India and the US have earlier held five rounds of negotiations for a trade deal. The proposed last round of talks with the US in August was postponed. Over the past few months, India and the US have been negotiating for an interim trade deal. Trump had announced 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in July even as there were hopes of an interim India-US trade deal that would have otherwise helped avoid elevated tariff. A few days later, he imposed another 25 percent punitive tariff, taking the total to 50 percent, citing India's continued imports of Russian oil. The 50 percent tariff rate came into effect on August 27. India has expressed reservations over the US demand for opening up the agriculture and dairy sectors. Agriculture and dairy are critical and sensitive sectors for India as they provide livelihood to a large section of people. India and the US initiated talks for a just, balanced, and mutually beneficial Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) in March this year, aiming to complete the first stage of the Agreement by October-November 2025.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).