Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

The extension will be effective from July 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. Alok Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was originally scheduled to retire on June 30 this year.

The central government on Wednesday granted a nine-month extension of service to Special Protection Group (SPG) director Alok Sharma till March 2027. The extension will be effective from July 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. Alok Sharma, a 1991-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, was originally scheduled to retire on June 30 this year.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took the decision and approved the extension in service of Sharma in relaxation of Fundamental Rule 56 (d) and the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefit) Rules, 1958, an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel read. The rules typically do not allow extensions beyond the retirement age of 60, except for select top positions such as Defence, Foreign and Home Secretaries, along with the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), among others.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Alok Sharma, IPS (UP:1991), Director, Special Protection Group, for a period of nine months with effect from July 1, 2026 i.e. upto March 31, 2027, in relaxation of Fundamental Rule 56 (d) and the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefit) Rules, 1958, or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the ministry's order said. The SPG is the elite security force formed to ensure armed cover for the prime minister.

Alok Sharma has been overseeing the SPG since the death of the former director of the force, Arun Kumar Sinha, on September 6, 2023. Sharma was officially appointed as the new chief of the SPG in November 2023. Before he was appointed the SPG chief, Sharma was serving as additional director general (ADG) of the force.

The SPG, formed in 1985 after the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, functions under the Cabinet Secretariat and is regarded as one of the most elite security forces in the country. Its mandate was later defined through the SPG Act of 1988, which has undergone amendments over the years to refine the scope of protection.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).