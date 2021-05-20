Central government directs states to notify black fungus or Mucormycosis under 'Epidemic Act'

The Central government on Thursday directed all the states to notify black fungus or Mucormycosis under epidemic law and report all cases of black fungus. A letter from the Health Ministry asks states to list black fungus under the 'Epidemic Diseases Act' the rare but potentially fatal infection.

This new notification means that all confirmed or suspected cases of black fungus have to be reported to the Health Ministry. "All government and private health facilities and medical colleges have to follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of mucormycosis," Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal has said in a letter to states.

Seeing the increasing number of black fungus cases, last week the Haryana government categorised it as a notified disease, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This will allow in the tracking and management of an outbreak.

Doctors in the state are now required to report to the district Chief Medical Officers of any black fungus case detected.

Symptoms of black fungus include blackening or discolouration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood. Black fungus is mostly affecting people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Diabetics and those with compromised immune systems are urged by doctors to watch for symptoms like sinus or nasal blockage on one side of the face, headache, swelling or numbness, toothache and loosening of teeth.

Meanwhile, AIIMS has released new guidelines for detection and care for cases of black fungus or mucormycosis that has claimed the lives of several COVID-19 patients across the country.