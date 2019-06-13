Central Bureau of Investigation raids 21 places over Samajwadi Party-regime illegal mining

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted searches at 21 places including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Amethi and Lucknow as part of its probe into alleged illegal mining in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2016. The agency recovered incriminating documents, said sources.

Houses belonging to former state minister Gayatri Prajapati were among those properties searched, said sources. Prajapati held the mining portfolio in the Akhilesh Yadav government and he is considered an influential Samajwadi Party leader.

"It was alleged that public servants in criminal conspiracy with other accused allowed illegal mining of minor minerals in district Hamirpur (UP) during the period 2012-2016," CBI spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said.

The CBI has alleged that government officials allowed illegal mining of 'minor minerals' in Hamirpur for nearly four years starting 2012. It was further alleged that they had illegally granted fresh leases for mining of sand, renewed existing leases and permitted "obstructed period" to the existing lease holders, causing huge losses to the government exchequer.

CBI has also named IAS officer B Chandrakala as an accused in the case. She was the district magistrate of Hamirpur during 2012-14 when she allegedly violated an e-tender system of allotting mining contracts in her district, the FIR said.

It was also alleged that other persons were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally to commit theft of the minor minerals and to extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals. Earlier, searches had been carried out in January at 12 places.

—Zee Media Newsroom