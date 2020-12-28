Govt gives befitting reply to China, tells Indian airlines not to bring Chinese citizens
The action is said to be a response to China banning Indian citizens from entering its territory in November citing coronavirus.
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
In a major action against China, the government has directed all airlines to stop bringing Chinese citizens to India. However, the directions have been given informally to all Indian and foreign airlines, which clearly stated that they should not bring Chinese citizens to India.
Government of India responds to China in the language of the same
It is being said that the government has taken this step as a response to China. Earlier, the country had banned Indian citizens from entering its territory in November. At the same time, about 1.5 thousand Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China, because they are not being allowed to come to shore.
Airlines asked for instructions in writing
According to the Times of India report, some airlines have asked the authorities for written instructions in this regard. They say that after getting written instructions, they can refuse boarding to Chinese citizens who have booked tickets and can explain the reason.
Air service between India and China is closed
It may be noted that currently, tourist visa is not being issued by India, but foreigners are allowed to come on non-tourist visa in work and some other categories. Flights between India and China are also currently suspended, but Chinese travelers are reaching India via another countries.
China took steps after getting Corona case
In November, China banned the entry of citizens of many countries, including India, who hold valid visas or housing permits, citing the coronavirus epidemic as the reason. Notavlt, about 20 people were found to be coronavirus positive in Air India's Delhi-Wuhan flight under Vande Bharat Mission, while 40 people were found to have antibodies.