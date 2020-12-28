Govt gives befitting reply to China, tells Indian airlines not to bring Chinese citizens

In a major action against China, the government has directed all airlines to stop bringing Chinese citizens to India. However, the directions have been given informally to all Indian and foreign airlines, which clearly stated that they should not bring Chinese citizens to India.

Government of India responds to China in the language of the same

It is being said that the government has taken this step as a response to China. Earlier, the country had banned Indian citizens from entering its territory in November. At the same time, about 1.5 thousand Indian sailors are stuck at many ports of China, because they are not being allowed to come to shore.

Airlines asked for instructions in writing

According to the Times of India report, some airlines have asked the authorities for written instructions in this regard. They say that after getting written instructions, they can refuse boarding to Chinese citizens who have booked tickets and can explain the reason.

Air service between India and China is closed

It may be noted that currently, tourist visa is not being issued by India, but foreigners are allowed to come on non-tourist visa in work and some other categories. Flights between India and China are also currently suspended, but Chinese travelers are reaching India via another countries.

Also read Hitting two birds with one stone: China develops fake news factories to fill the information vacuum and curb criticism

China took steps after getting Corona case

In November, China banned the entry of citizens of many countries, including India, who hold valid visas or housing permits, citing the coronavirus epidemic as the reason. Notavlt, about 20 people were found to be coronavirus positive in Air India's Delhi-Wuhan flight under Vande Bharat Mission, while 40 people were found to have antibodies.