Center announces financial support, other benefits to families losing earning member to COVID - key highlights

To support the families who have been affected financially due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the government has announced a number of welfare measures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (May 29) introduced several measures aimed at supporting families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Twitter post, said "Family Pension under ESIC and EPFO- Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme will provide a financial cushion to those families who have lost their earning member due to COVID-19. GOI stands in solidarity with these families".

Here are the key highlights aimed to help families who lost the earning member due to the pandemic:

Pension Benefits:

Under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) schemes the benefits will be provided to the dependents of those who have lost an earning member of the household due to COVID-19 in terms of family pension. The benefits will be available retrospectively with effect from March 24, 2020, and for all such cases till March 24, 2022. As per the statement, dependent family members of such persons will be entitled to the benefit of pension equivalent to 90% of the average daily wage drawn by the worker as per the existing norms

Insurance benefits:

The insurance benefits under the Employees Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme will be extended to families who have lost an earning member. The amount of maximum insurance benefit has been increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 7 lakh. The provision for a minimum insurance benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh has also been restored by the Indian government. The benefits will be retroactively provided from February 15, 2020 for the next three years.

Employment benefits:

Under the continuous employment clause, the benefits will be provided to the families of contractual/ casual workers. Detailed guidelines of the scheme will be issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

PM-CARES for Children:

Children who lost their parents to COVID-19 will get financial aid under the ‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme. Ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh to be provided when they turn 18 and providing for their education. Highlighting measures for their education, the PMO said children under 10 years will be given admission to the nearest Kendriya Vidyalaya or in a private school as a day scholar.

If the child is admitted to a private school, the fees as per the RTE norms will be given from the PM CARES. Those between 11-18 years of age will be given admission to any central government residential school such as Sainik School and Navodaya Vidyalaya.

Medical Insurance for Children

All children will be enrolled as a beneficiary under Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM-JAY) with a health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh. The premium amount for these children till the age of 18 years will be paid by PM CARES.

While announcing these measures, PM Modi emphasised that children represent the country's future and the government will do everything possible to support and protect them so that they develop as strong citizens and have a bright future.