Center alerts states, asks to develop hotels as COVID centers

In wake of the rising cases of COVID-19, the Health Ministry has written a letter alerting the states and asking them to increase the health infrastructure. The Centre asked the states to develop hotel rooms as COVID care centres to take care of mild and asymptomatic coronavirus patients.

Aarti Ahuja, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, has written a letter to the states asking them to develop COVID care centres in hotel rooms and other similar accommodations to take care of mild or asymptomatic cases and all of them should be connected to dedicated Covid hospitals.

Apart from this, logistic supplies like testing kits (for both RT-PCR and rapid antigen testing) should be fully maintained to avoid any stock shortage in case the cases of coronavirus increase suddenly.

The Center has asked the states that in case of an increase in cases, the state governments should make complete arrangements for the admission of patients to the hospital. There should be no shortage of beds, provision of temporary hospitals and health infrastructure should be increased.