The Union Home Ministry on Monday issued the official notification for conducting the population census in the country. The Census, which will also include humongous data collection, including the caste details, will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will cover the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and two hilly states -- Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand -- beginning on October 1, 2026. The second phase will kick off on March 1, 2027.

The Home Ministry notification issued under Section 3 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), said, "A census of the population shall be undertaken during the year 2027. The reference date for the said census shall be 00.00 hours of March 1, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand."

"In respect of the Union territory of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of October 1, 2026," it added.

Process of Census 2027

The process will employ the deployment of 3.4 million enumerators and supervisors along with 1, 30, 000 census officials to collect, record and analyse information about each member of a population. The main objective is to encompass the entire population, utilizing the information for planning public services, allocating state funds, defining electoral boundaries, and tracking social progress, among other uses.

The census will conducted in two phases—House Listing Operation (HLO) and Population Enumeration (PE). The first phase involves collecting details about housing conditions, household items and basic facilities. While, the second phase will record data about each person’s age, education, work and other socio-economic details. The two phases are expected to be completed by March 1, 2027, and the publishing of data will take another two to three years.

This time, Census 2027 will be conducted digitally for the first time, which will be done using mobile apps and tablets. The people will have the option to fill out their details online.

Census 2027 use

The census data plays a crucial role in policy and planning as it helps the government determine where to invest in infrastructure. The data collected givesa clear picture ensuring a fair distribution of resources and allocation of funds between states and districts. In addition, the census data helps ensure fair representation. The data is utilised to redraw electoral boundaries for Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies, determining the number of seats allocated to each area in elections.