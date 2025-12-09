Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process. Replying to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey, Rai said the upcoming Census will use mobile applications to collect data.

How will Census 2027 be conducted digitally?

At the same time, respondents will also have the option to self-enumerate via a dedicated web portal. He clarified that, under Census methodology, information about each individual is recorded at the location where they are found during the enumeration period. Migration-related data will continue to be collected for each person, based on their place of birth and most recent residence.

Details such as duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration will also form part of the exercise. The Minister added that the Central government notifies the Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette before the commencement of fieldwork.

