Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

INDIA
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process. Replying to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey, Rai said the upcoming Census will use mobile applications to collect data.
At the same time, respondents will also have the option to self-enumerate via a dedicated web portal. He clarified that, under Census methodology, information about each individual is recorded at the location where they are found during the enumeration period. Migration-related data will continue to be collected for each person, based on their place of birth and most recent residence.
Details such as duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration will also form part of the exercise. The Minister added that the Central government notifies the Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette before the commencement of fieldwork. In an official statement, MoS Home Rai said, “It has been decided to conduct Census 2027 through digital means. It is planned to collect data through Mobile Apps. Respondents may also self-enumerate through the web portal. The Census process is to be managed and monitored through a dedicated portal. In the Census, information of every individual is collected at the place where they are found during the entire period of enumeration.”
“Further, Migration data is collected for each individual based on their place of birth and place of last residence. The census also collects information on the duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration. Questionnaire for Census is notified before conducting field work by the Central Government through Official Gazette,” the statement added.