FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo

Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'

Jasprit Bumrah scripts history in IND vs SA 1st T20I, becomes only Indian pacer to...

Not Deepika, Ranveer, Priyanka, Hrithik; Shah Rukh Khan is only Indian in New York Times' Most Stylish People 2025 list

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway likely be completed in 2026, NHAI plans 15 km link to reduce Morbe-JNPA travel time to 25 mins, check details

Introduction to Cancer: Causes, Types and Treatments

India vs South Africa 1st T20I Highlights: IND bowlers decimate Proteas batting lineup, Men in Blue win by 101 runs in Cuttack

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'

BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt

Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...

Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song

Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend

Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp

HomeIndia

INDIA

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 09, 2025, 10:54 PM IST

Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, says Union Minister Nityanand Rai
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the government has decided to conduct the 2027 Census through digital means, marking a major shift in the country's data-collection process. Replying to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Sanatan Pandey, Rai said the upcoming Census will use mobile applications to collect data.  

How will Census 2027 be conducted digitally?  

At the same time, respondents will also have the option to self-enumerate via a dedicated web portal. He clarified that, under Census methodology, information about each individual is recorded at the location where they are found during the enumeration period. Migration-related data will continue to be collected for each person, based on their place of birth and most recent residence.  

Details such as duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration will also form part of the exercise. The Minister added that the Central government notifies the Census questionnaire in the Official Gazette before the commencement of fieldwork. In an official statement, MoS Home Rai said, “It has been decided to conduct Census 2027 through digital means. It is planned to collect data through Mobile Apps. Respondents may also self-enumerate through the web portal. The Census process is to be managed and monitored through a dedicated portal. In the Census, information of every individual is collected at the place where they are found during the entire period of enumeration.” 

“Further, Migration data is collected for each individual based on their place of birth and place of last residence. The census also collects information on the duration of stay at the current residence and the reason for migration. Questionnaire for Census is notified before conducting field work by the Central Government through Official Gazette,” the statement added.  

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
BB19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Dhurandhar box office day 5: Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nit
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Centre's 10% action against IndiGo
Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for 'unlaw' usage of Benazir Bhutto's images, says film is 'disgraceful attempt to...'
Pakistani politician slams Dhurandhar for unlaw usage of Benazir Bhutto's pics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral Fa9la song
Who is Hussam Aseem? Bahraini rapper, mastermind behind Akshaye Khanna’s Fa9la
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket legend
Virat Kohli's Net Worth: From One8 to Puma, brands owned, endorsed by cricket le
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…
Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopp
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's impressive net worth of Rs 167 crore despite limited films, check his luxurious homes, investments
In pics: Akshaye Khanna aka Dhurandhar's Rehman Dakait's net worth of Rs 167 cr
In pics: As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate their wedding anniversary, here’s a peek at their most special moments
In pics: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement