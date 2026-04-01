Census 2027 Phase I begins today: Know self-enumeration process, state-wise dates

According to an official release, the Census 2027 will be conducted through digital means. Enumerators will collect and submit data directly through the Mobile App, using a smartphone. Check the process here.

The first phase of Census 2027 will begin today, April 1, 2026, marking the first digitally-conducted Census. It is India's 16th Census and eighth after Independence, and for the first time, self-enumeration will also be available. Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases - Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, popularly known as HLO, during six months from April to September 2026, in a period of 30 days, as per the convenience of the State/UT governments, along with the option of Self-enumeration of a 15-day period just before the 30 days of house-to-house listing work.

First phase of Census 2027 begins today

The government will begin the first phase, which will be conducted in staggered timelines across states and Union Territories. The reference date of Census 2027 is 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, (for UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the reference date is 00:00 hours of 1st October, 2026). In this phase, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to the household and assets possessed by the household will be collected. Questions of Phase I of the Census have been notified in January 2026.

The Union Government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027. According to an official release, the Census 2027 will be conducted through digital means. Enumerators will collect and submit data directly through the Mobile App, using a smartphone. In addition to this, there will be an online provision for self-enumeration in both phases. Mobile app as well as self-enumeration portal will be available in 16 languages, including Hindi and English, through the portal se.census.gov.in.

First phase of Census 2027 state-wise dates

The government has announced state-wise dates for Houselisting and Housing Census:

- April 1-15: Self-enumeration for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Delhi (NDMC and Cantonment), Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim

- April 16-May 15: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states

- April 16-30: Self-enumeration for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana

- May 1-30: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states



Phase II-Population Enumeration (PE) will be conducted during February 2027 (UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of UT of Jammu and Kashmir and States of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh Phase II will be conducted during September 2026. As decided by the CCPA, enumeration of castes will also be done during the second phase of the Census. In phase II, information on demographic, socio-economic, education, migration, fertility, etc., will be collected from each individual.



(With ANI inputs)