Census 2027 from 1st April: Govt's 33 questions for first phase of Census seek data on Internet, LPG, and basic amenities

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INDIA
India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.
India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.
Starting April 1, 2026, the government has notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census household listing and housing enumeration. The census questionnaire has been updated to reflect changes in Indian society since 2011. New questions include Internet access, LPG, and drinking water, Sanitation and infrastructure(toilets, wastewater drainage, bathing facilities) and Food security( staple cereals consumed, regional dietary patterns).
The government will begin the first phase, which will be conducted in staggered timelines across states and Union Territories. Each state will have a 15-day self-enumeration window immediately preceding the house-listing phase.
The digital Census consists of data collection via mobile apps and a self-enumeration portal in 16 languages. For Self-Enumeration, citizens can fill out details online, generate a unique ID, and share it with enumerators.