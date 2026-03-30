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Census 2027 from 1st April: Govt's 33 questions for first phase of Census seek data on Internet, LPG, and basic amenities

India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 30, 2026, 06:04 PM IST

Census 2027 from 1st April: Govt's 33 questions for first phase of Census seek data on Internet, LPG, and basic amenities
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India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.

Starting April 1, 2026, the government has notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census household listing and housing enumeration.  The census questionnaire has been updated to reflect changes in Indian society since 2011. New questions include Internet access, LPG, and drinking water, Sanitation and infrastructure(toilets, wastewater drainage, bathing facilities) and Food security( staple cereals consumed, regional dietary patterns). 

33 Questions to be asked in the Census 2027

  • Building Number (Municipal or Local Authority | or Census Number)
  • House Number
  • Predominant material used for the floor of the house
  • Predominant material used for the walls of the house
  • Predominant material used for the roof of the house
  • Use of the house
  • Condition of the house
  • Household Number
  • Number of household members
  • Name of the Head of the Household
  • Gender of the Head of the Household
  • Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Other
  • Ownership status of the house
  • Number of rooms in the house
  • Number of married couples in the household
  • Main source of drinking water
  • Availability of drinking water source
  • Main source of lighting
  • Availability of toilet facility
  • Type of toilet
  • Drainage facility for wastewater
  • Availability of bathing facility
  • Kitchen, LPG / PNG connection
  • Main fuel used for cooking
  • Radio / Transistor
  • Television
  • Internet facility
  • Laptop / Computer
  • Telephone / Mobile Phone / Smartphone
  • Bicycle / Scooter / Motorcycle / Moped
  • Car / Jeep / Van
  • Main cereal consumed
  • Mobile Number


The government will begin the first phase, which will be conducted in staggered timelines across states and Union Territories. Each state will have a 15-day self-enumeration window immediately preceding the house-listing phase.

  • April 1-15: Self-enumeration window for Andaman & Nicobar, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim
  • April 16-May 15: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states
  • April 16-30: Self-enumeration window for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana
  • May 1-30: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states


The digital Census consists of data collection via mobile apps and a self-enumeration portal in 16 languages. For Self-Enumeration, citizens can fill out details online, generate a unique ID, and share it with enumerators.

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