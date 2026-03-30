Census 2027 from 1st April: Govt's 33 questions for first phase of Census seek data on Internet, LPG, and basic amenities

India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.

India is set to conduct its 16th Census, the first fully digital one, starting April 1, 2026. The census will be carried out in two phases, Phase I-House Listing and Housing Census, from April to September 2026, which will involve collecting data on housing conditions, amenities and household assets. The Phase II-Population Enumeration will begin from February 2027 to gather demographic, socio-economic and educational data. Enumeration of castes will also be undertaken during this phase.

Starting April 1, 2026, the government has notified 33 questions that will be put to citizens during the first phase of the Census household listing and housing enumeration. The census questionnaire has been updated to reflect changes in Indian society since 2011. New questions include Internet access, LPG, and drinking water, Sanitation and infrastructure(toilets, wastewater drainage, bathing facilities) and Food security( staple cereals consumed, regional dietary patterns).

33 Questions to be asked in the Census 2027

Building Number (Municipal or Local Authority | or Census Number)

House Number

Predominant material used for the floor of the house

Predominant material used for the walls of the house

Predominant material used for the roof of the house

Use of the house

Condition of the house

Household Number

Number of household members

Name of the Head of the Household

Gender of the Head of the Household

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Other

Ownership status of the house

Number of rooms in the house

Number of married couples in the household

Main source of drinking water

Availability of drinking water source

Main source of lighting

Availability of toilet facility

Type of toilet

Drainage facility for wastewater

Availability of bathing facility

Kitchen, LPG / PNG connection

Main fuel used for cooking

Radio / Transistor

Television

Internet facility

Laptop / Computer

Telephone / Mobile Phone / Smartphone

Bicycle / Scooter / Motorcycle / Moped

Car / Jeep / Van

Main cereal consumed

Mobile Number



The government will begin the first phase, which will be conducted in staggered timelines across states and Union Territories. Each state will have a 15-day self-enumeration window immediately preceding the house-listing phase.

April 1-15: Self-enumeration window for Andaman & Nicobar, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim

April 16-May 15: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states

April 16-30: Self-enumeration window for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana

May 1-30: Houselisting and Housing Census for these states



The digital Census consists of data collection via mobile apps and a self-enumeration portal in 16 languages. For Self-Enumeration, citizens can fill out details online, generate a unique ID, and share it with enumerators.