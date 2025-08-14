Celestial Weapons of a New Age: How India mastered missile technology

The IAF chief called it “the biggest-ever confirmed hit by a surface-to-air missile.” He also highlighted how India’s S-400 air defence system can strongly deter enemies, and how BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles proved extremely accurate, playing a game-changing role in the battle.

Last Sunday, 10th August, in Bengaluru, Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal A.P. Singh revealed new details about India’s air strikes on Pakistan during their tense standoff in May this year.

For the first time, he openly confirmed that the IAF shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and also destroyed a large airborne surveillance aircraft – likely used for gathering intelligence or tracking enemy aircraft – from about 300 km away.

The IAF chief called it “the biggest-ever confirmed hit by a surface-to-air missile.” He also highlighted how India’s S-400 air defence system can strongly deter enemies, and how BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles proved extremely accurate, playing a game-changing role in the battle.

The Agni-V Bunker-Busting Upgrade

A few weeks before Singh’s statement, reports revealed that DRDO – India’s primary weapons development agency – had given a powerful upgrade to the country’s longest-range ballistic missile, the Agni-V.

The upgraded missile will carry a 7,500 kg non-nuclear warhead capable of smashing through underground bunkers using its heavy mass, hardened casing, and advanced guidance systems.

Global Bunker-Buster Arsenal

United States: Used the GBU-43/B “Mother of All Bombs” in Afghanistan. More recently, struck Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, with 14 GBU-57 bombs (30,000 pounds each) designed to destroy deep bunkers.

Russia: Possesses the “Father of All Bombs” (FOAB), a 7,100 kg thermobaric bomb (uses oxygen from air to create a massive high-temperature blast) with power close to a small nuclear weapon.

China: Has a smaller, lighter bomb than the US version, deployable on the H-6K bomber – a modernised long-range aircraft capable of carrying nuclear or conventional bombs, missiles, and precision weapons.

Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) told RT.com that India is speeding up the development of advanced bunker-buster weapons to counter the heavily protected command centres of Pakistan and China.

India’s Guided Missile Development Journey

Post-War Realisation

After the 1962 war with China and the 1965 & 1971 wars with Pakistan, India realised it must produce its own key military equipment to safeguard national security. Until then, most missiles were imported.

Birth of Indigenous Missile Program

In the early 1980s, under Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, India launched an indigenous missile program. This led to the Agni and Prithvi ballistic missiles, giving India strong defence and deterrence capabilities.

By 2008, the core program ended after achieving self-reliance, but work on specific weapon systems continued – including Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos, and Akash – all now central to India’s defence.

Prithvi Missile Series

Type: Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missiles (short to medium range) — designed to strike ground targets

Prithvi-I: 150 km range, 1,000 kg nuclear warhead.

Prithvi-II: 350 km range, 750 kg nuclear/conventional warhead.

Prithvi-III: 750 km range (250 kg warhead) or 650 km range (500 kg warhead).

Dhanush: Naval variant of Prithvi-III, 500–1,000 kg payload, 350 km range.

Sagarika: Submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Type & Launch: Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) — launched from road-mobile launchers, ships (Dhanush), and submarines (Sagarika).

Akash Missile Family

Type: Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) — designed to shoot down enemy aircraft, drones, and incoming missiles.

Akash: 720 kg, Mach 2.5 (3,062 km/h), 30 km range, used by Army & Air Force.

Akash Prime: Indian-made active radio frequency seeker for 360° targeting, improved accuracy.

Akash-NG: Faster reaction time, longer range of 70–80 km, counters multiple simultaneous attacks.

Active Radio Frequency Seeker: A small radar in the missile’s nose that sends signals, receives their echo, and guides itself to the target – like “missile’s own eyes.”

Type & Launch: Surface-to-air missile (SAM) — launched from truck or tracked vehicle-mounted launchers with radar support.

Agni Series

Agni-I: 1,200 km range, 1,000 kg warhead.

Agni-IV: 4,000 km range, 900 km altitude, solid-fuel rocket motor.

Agni-V: Over 7,000 km range, 3,000–4,000 kg payload, Mach 24 (29,400 km/h), MIRV-capable. Costs $6M (₹52 crore) each; development cost $300M (₹2,610 crore).

Agni-P: Sixth in the series, 2,000 km range, 1.5-ton payload, focuses on Pakistan, Indo-Pacific strategic role.

Agni-V Bunker Buster Variant: 7,500 kg payload, 2,500 km range, penetrates 80–100 m before detonation. Air-burst version planned.

Type & Launch: Medium to intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (MRBM/IRBM/ICBM) — launched from road-mobile, rail-mobile, and canisterised platforms.

BrahMos Cruise Missile

Origin: Jointly developed by DRDO (India) and NPO Mashinostroyeniya (Russia).

Launch Platforms: Land (mobile launcher), sea (ship VLS), air (Su-30MKI), submarine (underwater launcher).

Performance: 400 km range, Mach 2.8 (3,430 km/h), “fire and forget” system.

Variants:

BrahMos-NG: Smaller, lighter version for fighters like LCA Tejas Mk 1A; Su-30MKI can carry 3.

Extended Range: Now 800 km; 220 ordered in 2024.

Exports: Sold to Philippines; talks with Indonesia, Vietnam.

BrahMos-II: Hypersonic scramjet-powered, 1,500 km range, Mach 8 (9,800 km/h). Tested April 2025 (scramjet engine), May 2025 (800 km flight).

Type & Launch: Supersonic and hypersonic cruise missiles — launched from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms.

Nirbhay Cruise Missile

Range: 1,500 km; 200–300 kg warhead; low-flying for stealth.

Land-mobile and warship vertical launch variants; deployed along LAC.

Engine: Russian NPO Saturn 36MT.

Variants:

LR-LACM: Land-attack cruise missile, 1,500 km.

SLCM: Submarine-launched, 500 km (planned 800 km).

Type & Launch: Subsonic cruise missiles — launched from road-mobile canisters, warship VLS, and submarine torpedo tubes.

Pralay Missile – Key Features

Type & Launch: Tactical quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile — launched from road-mobile canisterised Ashok Leyland 12×12 vehicle.

Range & Payload: 150–500 km; 350–1,000 kg warheads; <10 m accuracy.

Warhead Types:

HEPF: Fragmentation blast.

PCB: Penetrates then explodes.

RDPS: Damages runways.

Capabilities: Hypersonic (>Mach 5 / 6,125 km/h), mid-flight manoeuvrability, targets radars, command centres, tactical positions.

Status: Ready since 2022; MoD order in Sept 2023; displayed in Republic Day Parade 2025.

Rudram Missiles – Key Features & Variants

Type & Launch: Air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles — launched from fighter aircraft (Su-30MKI, Mirage 2000, Jaguar, Tejas).

Roles: SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defence) — destroys radars, also strikes communication hubs and command centres.

Variants:

Rudram-1: 100–250 km, Mach 2 (2,448 km/h).

Rudram-2: 300–350 km, Mach 5.5 (6,791 km/h).

Rudram-3: 550–600 km, hypersonic, deep strike, PCB warhead.

Rudram-4: Over 300 km, Mach 5+, lighter stand-off strike missile.

Guidance: mmW seeker, IIR camera, INS/GPS; lock-on before or after launch.

Propulsion: Dual-pulsed solid rocket motor.

Status: Rudram-1 in production by 2026; Rudram-2 cleared; Rudram-3 testing; Rudram-4 in early development.

Future of Stand-Off Weapons

Conflicts in Ukraine and South Asia show the value of long-range stand-off strikes. Though costly, they’re worth the investment.

India is working on:

MaRVs: Manoeuvrable warheads using radical trajectory changes, jet vanes, and advanced modelling.

Combined-Cycle Missiles: Scramjet, ramjet, and rocket boosters for Mach 6–8 (7,350–9,800 km/h) with mid-course manoeuvres.

Agni-VI: 6,000–10,000 km range, MIRV & MaRV, launchable from land and submarines.

With these advancements, India is firmly establishing itself among the world’s leading missile powers.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)