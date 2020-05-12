'Celebrating a Century': Air Commodore (Retd) Malik Singh Khera turns 100, IAF wishes him on centennial celebration

Retired Air Commodore Malik Singh Khera, who joined the armed forces before Independence, turned 100 years old on Tuesday.

The Indian Airt Force wished the retired airman on completing his first century.

In a Facebook post, the IAF said that Khera completed MBBS from King Edward medical college, Lahore in June 1944 and joined the Army Medical Corps (AMC) on August 13, 1944.

He was commissioned on May 7, 1946 and served with the Indian Air Force for over three decades, retiring in May 1977.

"He specialized in Aviation medicine & served as a senior medical officer at various flying bases of IAF. He served in the airforce at various levels & subsequently commanded Military Hospital Namkum, Ranchi as a Colonel in the Indian Army. In 1974 he reverted back into the IAF, till he retired from the service on 31 May 1977 as an Air Commodore," the IAF said.

The IAF family thanks the Veteran for his services & wishes an abundance of health as he completes his first century, it said.

Today, Air Commodore Malik Singh Khera celebrates 100 glorious years of life, as he continues to inspire all of us as a true, disciplined and motivated Air-warrior, the Indian Air Force said in the Facebook post.

"Congratulations sir on the centennial celebration," it said, signing off with "Jai Hind!"