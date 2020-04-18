Celebrate World Heritage Day 2020 amidst COVID-19 lockdown

The International Day for Monuments and Sites or World Heritage Day or World Heritage Day is celebrated on April 18 every year. to promote cultural heritage and diversity of the world's monuments and heritage sites by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS).

However, this time it will be celebrated differently as countries around the world reel from the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, all the countries have imposed a lockdown, encouraging people to maintain social distancing by quarantining themselves at home.

In its press release, International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) proposed several measures to celebrate the day while in quarantine. Some activities can be undertaken like virtual conferences, online lectures, press releases, and social media campaigns, the press release by ICOMOS stated.

"You can post photos, information and videos on shared cultures and shared heritage from your respective country. To increase the reach, we should use hashtags and share the message with as many friends and family as possible. Individuals can also upload photos which are in relation to the theme, onto the ICOMOS Photobank." the press release further added.

The theme for this year is ‘Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility.'

'The theme for ‘Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility’, reflects the global context of heritage as part of cultural identity at a time of rapid population shift, conflict, and environmental uncertainty. The theme recognises that heritage – whether places, landscapes, practices, or collections – are frequently connected with and valued by multiple and diverse groups and communities,' ICOMOS press release stated.

Meanwhile, UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) too urged people to participate in the event and invite friends and family too. "It is through online activities like these that we can spread awareness about our shared cultural heritage and educate those who are unaware about the rich cultural history that we have," the statement released by the organisation stated.

It also expressed concern for the caretakers of our UNESCO World Heritage sites, and for the communities around sites who are suffering due to the massive slump caused by the crisis.