India

Celebrate companionship with MMTC-PAMP’s Special Edition 999.9 purest gold and silver King & Queen coins

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

You can now buy the traditional guinea (8gm gold coin) in 24K 999.9 purest gold, the perfect wedding gift for your loved ones

Celebrating and honouring India’s rich history, MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) Good Delivery gold & silver refinery, has introduced its new range of exquisitely crafted 24k 999 coins which feature 3D embossed King and Queen designs. The coins feature high relief portrayals of a King and Queen on a mirror finished coin and are now available across MMTC-PAMP owned stores. You can also buy online at leading marketplaces like Amazon and flipkart, among others, and directly from MMTC-PAMP’s own website, shop.mmtcpamp.com. The designs are available in 24K 999.9 purest 8gm gold (also called a guinea in India), and 999.9 purest silver oval shaped coins in 20gm and 50 gm. Celebrating the rich and diverse history of India, these coins are exquisitely crafted with Swiss Craftsmanship and etched with the faces of royalty from across cultures.

Speaking on the launch, Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, “At MMTC-PAMP we always strive to offer culturally relevant and exquisitely crafted products to our customers. We are pleased to present 24K 999.9 purest gold guinea featuring royalty that has been part of India’s wedding gifting tradition for ages. The King & Queen coins are crafted to the highest standards using the latest Swiss technology to meet the requirements of Indian consumers, which come in specialised packaging making it ideal for gifting and blessing your loved ones with purity of 24K, 999.9 purest gold.”

Indians have always had a glittering love affair with Gold and silver. MMTC-PAMP’s latest addition to its minted portfolio, the 999.9 purest gold and silver King & Queen coins have been crafted to cater to the ever-rising demands of the consumers. The beautifully designed King & Queen coins are a part of the Vivaah series by MMTC-PAMP that will allow the consumers to shower the purest love on newlyweds.

To ensure the products’ authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer certified certicard. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP

offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar you buy weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers get the highest value for their investment.

All products come with MMTC-PAMP’s stamp of authenticity and deliver on the promise of 999.9 + purity and are crafted to the highest standards using latest Swiss technology.

 

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer:  Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

