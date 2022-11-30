Search icon
Celeb hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia on how the glamour and grooming industries have evolved

Celeb hairstylist Vivek Shyam Bhatia, young man has been a part of the glamour and grooming industry for years now

With the pace at which everything is evolving, we are surpassing the speed of light, right? Do you see how fashion and fads change almost every day? Well, agree or not, the glamour industry has been a huge part of our lives, and it, too, has evolved drastically. Sharing the same mind is renowned hairdresser Vivek Shyam Bhatia.

This young man has been a part of the glamour and grooming industry for years now. Not only that, but he belongs to a family of hairdressers and thus has seen the growth of the industry from a worm's eye perspective.

Vivek Shyam Bhatia says, "From styling methods to products used and trends, everything has changed. The legacy of hair grooming comes from the street-side barbers who used sharp knives to trim hair. But today, we have those well-built salons that use different advanced tools and techniques."

We all agree with what Vivek has said. There's a salon on each street in every town. It has become essential! He also underlined how hairdressing has come to be a professional field today. He says, "There are several specialised domains in hairstyling today. This includes hair colorists, estheticians, hair technicians, hair stylists, etc. People trust these individuals with their respective roles."

We often consider glamour and grooming to be about beauty and fashion, forgetting that hair contributes equally to the arena. Vivek Shyam Bhatia considers that now, the demand for professional hairstylists has been rising too.

This celebrity hairdresser, who has done hair for eminent individuals like Aneri Vajani, Tunisha Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Shiamak Davar, Vikram Phadnis, Smita Bansal, Deepika Singh, Harshali Malhotra, Monika Khanna, Rohit Khandelwal, etc. also owns Shyam's Salon. Vivek has boiled the ocean to make his brand big and secure a place in the industry.

Currently, he is using social media to represent his piece of work and enlighten the masses with his knowledge. His reel series #AisaNahiHota is trending and accumulating love from millions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

