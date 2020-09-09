Headlines

CEE KEAM 2020: Results declared, check @cee.kerala.gov.in

CEE KEAM 2020 results declared

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2020, 08:41 PM IST

The results for the  Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) 2020 exams has been released. Candidates can download the results on the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in.

The exam was conducted across the state for students who wanted to get admission into engineering,  medical, agriculture,  architecture, and pharmacy courses.

The exam was held on July 16.

For the engineering stream, 56,599 students have qualified while 44,390 students qualified for the pharmacy stream.  

56,599 students have qualified for admission to the engineering stream and 44,390 students for the pharmacy stream.

Steps to download the results for KEAM 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2. Click on the link-'KEAM 2020 Candidate portal'

Step 3. In the newly opened webpage, enter the application number, password, access code

Step 4. Click on Login.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download and take a print out of the result for future reference.

Last year, Vishnu Vinod from the Idukki district, with a score of 584.91, topped the exam. He was followed by Goutham Govind A of the Kottayam district, who came second with a score of 571.52. The third place was secured by Sanjay Sukumaran of the Kasargodu district.

The rank list of KEAM 2019 was prepared by giving weightage to KEAM 2019 examinations and the Class 12 standard examination scores.

The KEAM is conducted every year for admission to engineering and medical courses in various colleges of Kerala.

