'CEC Will Be Jailed, 2024 Polls Illegal': Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila rally, says votes stolen via EVMs

Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan says CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and jailed, calls 2024 Lok Sabha polls illegal, alleges vote theft via EVMs.

Leader of Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Gyanesh Kumar will be removed as Chief Election Commissioner and be jailed eventually, alleging that votes were stolen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections through the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and manipulation of voter lists.

"This theft of votes is no ordinary theft. This is the theft of every voice of India. This is called treason," Gandhi said at the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, speaking in Hindi.

'Without Gyanesh Kumar, Modi would not be PM'

“Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither would Narendra Modi have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah the Home Minister,” he argued, calling the last Lok Sabha polls illegal. “Votes were stolen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Votes were stolen through EVMs and by tampering with the voter list,” he said.

“After the 2024 elections, 15 per cent of voters were removed. In 2024, there was a 3 per cent difference between us (INDIA bloc) and the (BJP-led) NDA. The 2024 election was illegal," he argued. He said the data of the Election Commission "is saying this".

He also accused the BJP's ideological parent body RSS of taking control of the country's institutions, “from education to investigative agencies".

"Because of this, farmers, labourers and youth do not get their rights,” Gandhi said.

Invoking Hindu mythology to describe the India he envisioned, Gandhi said, “Anyone can join 'Shiv ji ki baraat' (Lord Shiva's wedding procession). No one is stopped. We want such an India.”

Kharge calls Modi govt a government of vote theft

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking before him, accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh of coming to power through what he termed “vote theft”, and called for PM Narendra Modi's ouster from office.

“Who votes for them? They choose themselves! The public does not elect them. The current central government, as well as the governments in Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, are all governments of vote theft. We must remove these thieves,” Kharge said.

“Only if Modi goes will democracy survive,” he added.

INDIA bloc's Chalo Delhi March against SIR

INDIA bloc leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the rally organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The gathering followed a public “impeachment” programme against the CEC held in the national capital on October 31.

BJP counters with Loktantra Bachao Yatra

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the party's ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padayatra in Faridabad on Sunday, where he accused Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of losing faith in democratic institutions.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also alleged that the Congress is turning the SIR into a political controversy "for political convenience". He said around 13 crore entries had been removed, including 2.8 crore names of deceased persons, while 1.9 crore new names had been added to strengthen electoral rolls.