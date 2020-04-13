CEC Sunil Arora, 2 election commissioners to contribute 30% of basic salary to COVID-19 fund for a year

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and two other election commissioners will take a voluntary reduction of 30% of their basic salary for a year to contribute to the fund for coronavirus fight.

The Election Commission has decided to contribute in the form of voluntary reduction of 30% in the basic salary paid by the Election Commission of India to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra for a period of one year commencing April 1, 2020, the ECI said in a press release.

The decision comes after the Union Cabinet decided to slash the salary of all members of Parliament and ministers by 30%. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have also taken a salary cut.

"At present, the country, as the rest of the world, is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic. It is evident that Government along with other agencies is engaged in the mammoth task of controlling the spread of this pandemic and taking various measures to manage and minimize its impact on public health and the national economy," the EC press release said.

"The numerous steps being taken by the Government and Civil Society organisations require vast resources for which contribution from all sources, including reducing the burden of salaries on the exchequer, might be helpful," it added.

So far, 9,152 cases of coronavirus have been reported in India with a death toll of 308. India is in midst of 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14.