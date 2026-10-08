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CEC Gyanesh Kumar gets additional CISF security amid SIR protests; Z+ cover unchanged

CEC Gyanesh Kumar has been provided additional CISF reserve personnel amid protests over the SIR of electoral rolls, while his existing Z+ security cover remains unchanged.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 08, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

CEC Gyanesh Kumar gets additional CISF security amid SIR protests; Z+ cover unchanged
CEC Gyanesh Kumar gets additional CISF security amid SIR protests; Z+ cover unchanged (Source: ANI)
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Considering the ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has deployed "additional reserve" personnel to strengthen 'Z+' category security for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, officials said.

The deployment of additional CISF personnel has been stepped up at the Delhi residence of Kumar in New Moti Bagh Colony, at the Election Commission office and as part of his personal security arrangements.The reinforcement was carried out on October 7 following an order to increase the strength of the additional reserve deployment, officials said.

Kumar is already protected under the Z+ security category, the second-highest level of security cover in the country. The only higher category is the Special Protection Group (SPG) protection extended to the Prime Minister and his immediate family.

Officials said the latest deployment does not represent an upgrade of his existing security category. "Instead, it involves the mobilisation of additional personnel kept in reserve, depending on the prevailing security situation and threat assessment."Officials said reserve personnel are deployed as and when required in accordance with the prevailing threat perception.

The official said that the existing Z+ cover remains unchanged, adding that the deployment of additional personnel from the reserve pool was a precautionary measure to strengthen security in view of the current situation. The INDIA bloc is staging massive protests nationwide demanding the immediate resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Led by senior opposition figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside leaders from the Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress, the alliance has accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of electoral manipulation and functioning as a "puppet" of the government.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

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