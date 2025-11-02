FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react

Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible

Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history

What is Beaver Supermoon 2025? When and where to see this year’s biggest full moon in India

CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'

When Shah Rukh Khan revealed his childhood dream was not acting, 'I wanted to be an...'

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10 and 12 DATESHEET 2026 released at mbose.in, check complete timetable here

Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Will rain affect India vs South Africa title clash in Navi Mumbai? Check latest weather update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible

Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible

Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj supporter

Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar'

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram

Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler now seen sweeping floors in...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'

The CEC's comments come amid the recent murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency while he was present in the rally of Jan Suraaj candidate from the constituency, Piyush Priyadarshini.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 02, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

CEC breaks silence after J(DU) candidate Anant Singh's arrest amid Bihar Election 2025: 'Election Commission wants to make it...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reiterated the Election Commission of India's zero tolerance towards violence. He assured the voters of Bihar that the numerous police officials, returning officers, and zilla parishad officials are ready to conduct free and fair elections, which will set a benchmark for the whole world.

CEC says 'zero tolerance towards violence'

"I want to appeal to everyone to come and participate in the election process, and everyone come to exercise their right to vote. On the topic of violence, the Election Commission wants to make it clear that the Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence. No incident of violence will be tolerated. The Election Commission is ready to make sure that the electors can vote peacefully. Our 243 returning officers, that many observers, every zilla's collectors, zilla adhikari, SP, SSP, police observers, everyone is ready," CEC Kumar told reporters here in Kanpur. 

The CEC's comments come amid the recent murder of politician Dularchand Yadav on October 30 in Mokama assembly constituency while he was present in the rally of Jan Suraaj candidate from the constituency, Piyush Priyadarshini. Following the murder, Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested. CEC is on Kanpur to visit his alma mater Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur as the institute recently conferred him with the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA), its highest award to its alumni in recognition of their achievements of exceptional merit.

CEC stresses ECI 'neutrality'

He also stressed on the neutrality of the ECI being an integral part of the poll body, amid repeated allegations of favouring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "This is also that time when elections in Bihar are happening. In Bihar elections, every political party, in their own way, are asking voters to vote for them. I want to say it once again that for Election Commission no one is in ruling, or opposition side, everyone is neutral. The first phase of elections will happen on November 6, second phase will happen on November 11, and counting will happen on November 14," he said.

Following the murder, the ECI on November 1 ordered the immediate transfer of key administrative and police officials posted from the Mokama Assembly constituency and directed disciplinary action against them. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
KING: Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film, even Bobby Deol remade it with..., netizens react
KING: Shah Rukh, Siddharth Anand's film is 'copy' of THIS classic french film
Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible
Made in India, Feared in the Sky: Indigenous tech making Sukhois invincible
Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar', arrested over murder of Jan Suraaj supporter
Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Anant Singh? JD(U) candidate, aka 'Chhote Sarkaar'
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler and baseball player who once fought John Cena, now seen sweeping floors in Premanand Ji Maharaj’s ashram
Meet Rinku Rajput, former wrestler now seen sweeping floors in...
IND-W vs SA-W, Women's World Cup final: Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of creating history
Kapil Dev urges to 'stop comparison with 1983' as India women stand on verge of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE