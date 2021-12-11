CDS General Bipin Rawat's daughters immerse parents' ashes in Ganga

On Friday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in a military chopper crash on December 8, was laid to final rest with full military honours. His last rites were performed along with his wife Madhulika Rawat, who too lost her life in the crash.

Daughters of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat immersed the ashes of their parents in the Ganga in Haridwar on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the morning today, daughters of CDS General Rawat, Kritika and Tarini, collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment and reached Haridwar to immerse them in the Ganges.

The two performed the last rites of their parents on Friday. CDS General Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were among the 13 persons killed in a helicopter crash near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on December 8.

General Bipin Rawat was cremated side by side on the same pyre with his wife Madhulika Rawat with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

Earlier, on Friday, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mansukh Mandaviya, Smriti Irani, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Sarbananda Sonowal had reached the residence of General Bipin Rawat to pay their last respects. Several political leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat, BJP chief JP Nadda and DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi, among others, laid a wreath on the mortal remains of the CDS and his wife.