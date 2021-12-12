CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played during ‘Swarnim Vijay Parv’ celebrations - WATCH

The Swarnim Vijay Parv celebrations have kicked off on December 12 at India Gate to commemorate 50 years of India’s historic victory in the 1971 war and Indo-Bangladesh friendship. The event took an emotional turn when a pre-recorded message by CDS General Bipin Rawat was played.

In the video uploaded by ANI, CDS General Rawat can be seen commemorating the Indian Army for its efforts and its historic victory in the 1971 war. He also remembered all the soldiers and army personnel who laid down their lives during the war in service of the nation.

During the address, General Bipin Rawat said, “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 war as Vijay Parv. Remembering the brave soldiers of the Armed Forces on this holy festival, I pay tribute to their sacrifices.”

#WATCH Late CDS General Bipin Rawat's pre-recorded message played at an event on the occasion 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' inaugurated today at India Gate lawns in Delhi. This message was recorded on December 7.



While extending his greeting to the Indian Army, the late army general also said that several programmes will be organized to celebrate the Swarnim Vijay Parv from December 12 to 14 at India Gate.

Talking about the Vijay Parv celebrations, General Rawat said, “It is a matter of great fortune that Vijay Parv is being organized in the shade of the flame of Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was established in the memory of our brave martyrs.”

Towards the end of his address, General Bipin Rawat expressed his pride for the Indian Army and invited all the citizens of the country to come together and celebrate the Vijay Parv. He said, “Apni senao par hai humein garv, aap milke manaye Vijay Parv”.

The Swarnim Vijay Parv event was inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier today. He had announced that many festivities had been planned for the Vijar Parv but due to the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the celebrations will remain simple.

General Bipin Rawat, along with his wife Dr Madhulika Rawat and 11 other army personnel, lost his life in a tragic IAF helicopter crash on December 8, near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. His last rites were conducted in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.