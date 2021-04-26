CDS Gen Bipin Rawat briefs PM Modi on armed forces' readiness in fight against COVID-19

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday met PM Modi and briefed him on the initiatives taken by the armed forces to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The efforts are directed to assist the states and civil authorities to function smoothly against the second wave of coronavirus, Rawat said.

The Air Force is actively undertaking transportation of oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad, which was reviewed by the PM. On Saturday, the Air Force brought four cryogenic oxygen tanks from Singapore to Panagarh in West Bengal. On Monday, the C-17 aircraft of the IAF carried seven empty cryogenic oxygen tanks from Dubai and unloaded them in Panagarh in the evening.

The Indian Navy’s mission, 'Oxygen Express' under the Southern Naval Command, is transporting essentials like oxygen cylinders, rapid antigen testing kits to the remote island of Kavaratti, Lakshadweep.

The CDS also told the Prime Minister that to offer assistance to the healthcare workers of the country, retired or prematurely retired medical personnel are being recalled. The personnel will be near a Covid facility close to their current residence. The personnel who have retired earlier also have been asked to be available for consultations through emergency helpline numbers.

The Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command, Corps, Division, and similar headquarters of Navy and Air Force will be employed at hospitals.

General Rawat informed PM Modi that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals and that oxygen cylinders available with Armed Forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.

The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.

Comprehensive efforts are being put by the armed forces, along with the Defence PSUs, Ordnance Factory Board, DRDO, and other arms of the Defence Ministry. DRDO has re-opened its Covid-19 facility centre in Delhi. It also has proceeded to open a 500-bed Covid hospital in Patna, a 450-bed hospital in Lucknow, a 750-bed hospital in Varanasi and a 900-bed hospital in Ahmedabad.