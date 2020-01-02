CDS Bipin Rawat meets three services' chiefs; urges proposal for Air Defence Command

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat met with all three services' chiefs. The first agenda of this meeting was to prepare a proposal for the air defence command for all three forces-army, navy and airforce, the defence Ministry stated.

The CDS directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He also set out priorities for the execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31 2020. Some of the areas identified for jointness and synergy include the creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasising on the collegiate system of functioning, General Rawat directed that all three services and Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure optimisation of resources. Efforts will be made to cut out infructuous ceremonial activities, which are manpower intensive.

The CDS stressed that all must work towards accomplishing desired results and coming up with healthy views and ideas.

Meanwhile, Defence expert Commodore Anil Jai Singh shared his own opinion on the role of the Chief of Defence Staff.

"Right now, we have different commands for army, navy and airforce. They still coordinate but decision making is individual," he said, adding "In today's time of modern warfare, single force can't fight a war. Since all the forces are involved during a war, a central agency is needed to control the situation, therefore, the theatre command is important," he said.

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat was named as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on December 30.

The Union Cabinet last week approved setting up of Department of Military Affairs within the Ministry of Defence to be headed by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) having the rank of a 4-Star General.

The CDS will be the permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and will be supported by the Integrated Defence Staff in this role.

As per the charter of duties, the CDS will also be the member of the Nuclear Command Authority headed by the Prime Minister.

The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to Defence Minister on tri-Services matters. The three Chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective Services.

CDS will not exercise any military command, including over the three Service Chiefs.