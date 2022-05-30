Video minutes before Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle attacked, 2 cars seen trailing

(Image Source: ANI)

Some new evidence has emerged in relation to the killing of the 28-year-old prominent Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala. A CCTV video footage surfaced on Monday showing two cars trailing the singer's SUV minutes before the shooting. However, the video shared by news agency ANI is yet to be verified by the state police.

In the video, visuals can be seen of the singer's jeep taking a right turn towards a corner, as the two cars seem to follow it from behind. Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The unfortunate incident occurred a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

Sidhu Moose Wala was travelling in his non-bullet proof Mahindra Thar jeep without any security commandos. He was accompanied with his cousin and a friend in the jeep while travelling. "This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra said. He informed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district.

The 28-year-old singer had contested this year's Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Vijay Singla. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over charges of corruption.

Though the state government curtailed his security cover, he was given two commandos for his personal security and a bullet-proof car. He did not take the two remaining commandos with him when the incident happened, the DGP said, adding that the singer was not riding his bullet-proof vehicle.