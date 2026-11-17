CCTV footage shows Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar scouting Kulgam before the CRPF attack. Dar was killed in the Laroo encounter, Bhat escaped injured, and a manhunt is on to catch him.

CCTV footage shows two terrorists moving around Kulgam a day before attacking a CRPF checkpost. One is now dead, while top LeT commander Lateef Bhat is injured and on the run. The footage has helped security forces trace their planning and escape route.

CCTV captured their full movement

Security services claim that on November 10, LeT commander Lateef Bhat and Umar Nisar Dar conducted reconnaissance at Mir Bazaar, Akhran, Hablish, and Kilam. Both males were seen travelling from one point to another by CCTV cameras placed at several sites.

According to officials, they were searching for vulnerabilities and attempting to select a target for an assault on security personnel. Following the November 11 attack on the CRPF checkpost, which resulted in the injuries of three security personnel, the same cameras later recorded their movements.

Dar had sheltered Bhat for months

Dar has been providing Bhat with refuge and assistance for the last five to six months, according to investigators. This was discovered after Dar vanished and his family reported him missing to the Kulgam police station. Agencies discovered during the investigation that Dar joined The Resistance Front (TRF) just after the checkpost attack.

Both males were apprehended by security personnel on Monday in the Laroo neighbourhood of Kulgam. There was a confrontation. In the firing, Dar was shot and killed. Despite being wounded by bullets, Bhat was able to flee.

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Manhunt still on for Bhat

A big manhunt is on in Kulgam to find Bhat. Security forces are checking CCTV footage, questioning people who may have helped the two men and searching places where the injured LeT commander could be hiding.