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CBSE three language policy: Classes 7-9 students can continue with existing subject combination

The clarification comes weeks after a CBSE circular mandated that from July, students entering Class 9 must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 08:29 PM IST

CBSE three language policy: Classes 7-9 students can continue with existing subject combination
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: ANI).
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In a relief for CBSE students, those currently in Classes 7, 8, and 9 who have opted for two foreign languages under the three-language policy will be allowed to continue with the same subject combination until Class 10, news agency ANI reported citing sources in the Education Ministry. The clarification comes weeks after a CBSE circular mandated that from July, students entering Class 9 must study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages, in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The circular had triggered protests from students and parents, with several petitioners approaching the Supreme Court to challenge the move.

According to the report, the requirement of studying at least two Indian languages will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9. "The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages as part of the three-language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not apply retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7, 8 and 9," the sources told the publication.

The government, however, has rejected suggestions that the clarification amounts to a rollback of the policy. "It is not backtracking. This provision was already there; it just wasn't explicit enough. There wasn't sufficient clarity, and this is simply meant to provide that clarity," a senior Ministry of Education official said. The source said that nearly 24 lakh students appear for the CBSE Class 10 exams every year, of whom only around 30,000 opt for foreign languages. "About 98.5 per cent of CBSE students already follow the three-language formula. The issue concerns a very small group of students, largely in urban and metropolitan areas, some of whom had opted for two foreign languages. We are making an exception for these particular cases," the source said.

The clarification comes over a week after the Supreme Court refused to grant interim relief on petitions challenging the implementation of the CBSE's three-language policy for Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session. A bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana declined to put a stay on the policy and directed that the plea be tagged with similar petitions already pending before the court. The controversy stemmed from the CBSE's May circular implementing the language provisions of the NCF, under which students entering Class 9 from the 2026-27 academic session were required to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages. The move had raised concerns among students who had already opted for two foreign languages under the earlier framework.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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