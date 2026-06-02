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CBSE says its Class 12 re-evaluation portal hit by a 'barrage' of cyberattacks

In a statement, the education board said that service has been resumed on the website and that thousands of students have completed their submissions. "While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services," CBSE said.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 05:52 PM IST

CBSE says its Class 12 re-evaluation portal hit by a 'barrage' of cyberattacks
The CBSE opened its portal for re-evaluation of Class 12 results on Tuesday.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (June 2) said that its online re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students was hit by a "barrage" of cyberattacks. In a statement on social media, the education board said that service has been resumed on the website and that thousands of students have completed their submissions. "While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the CBSE said in its statement posted to X.

The CBSE said that the flurry of cyberattacks caused 1.5 million hits on the portal within two minutes. The board also stated that the portal saw more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access. "Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless. Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible," the statement read. CBSE further said that its technical teams are constantly monitoring the platform and taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted services for students.

The CBSE opened its portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board exam results on Tuesday. The website was initially set to go live on May 29, but suffered multiple delays. The re-evaluation portal was launched amid a row over the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system. Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Education has sought a detailed report from the CBSE over the irregularities. Earlier in the day, a parliamentary panel heard issues pertaining to the OSM system and the CBSE's newly-introduced three-language policy.

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