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CBSE whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant slams ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-exam: 'A bad idea'

His comments came after the Centre announced a temporary ban on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, due to be held on June 21. Sidhant came into the limelight after investigating the Central Board of Secondary Education's controversial OSM system and related tender documents.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

CBSE whistleblower Sarthak Sidhant slams ban on Telegram ahead of NEET-UG re-exam: 'A bad idea'
Sarthak Sidhant (Left; Photo credit: ANI).
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A Class 12 student who exposed irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking (OSM) system has called the central government's decision to temporarily ban Telegram a "bad idea." Sarthak Sidhant said that the decision would affect many legitimate users of the app. His comments came after the Centre on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on Telegram ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, due to be held on June 21 (Sunday). Sidhant came into the limelight after investigating the Central Board of Secondary Education's controversial OSM system and related tender documents.

In a statement to Hindustan Times, Sidhant said: "Blocking Telegram nationwide, just because of NTA's [National Testing Agency] incompetency, is generally a bad idea since many teachers and other professionals use Telegram to share resources." He added: "Telegram is also widely used for many other reasons such as secure communication, media consumption, and many businesses and technical projects use Telegram's API to create automated bots for customer service, etc."

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has banned Telegram in India until June 22. It has also asked the platform to disable its message-editing feature in the country till June 30 over claims that it was being used to create fake claims of paper leaks. The action comes after rumours of another NEET-UG paper leak surfaced in recent days. The government and the NTA have rejected the claims and asked candidates to rely only on official sources.

NEET-UG 2026 cancellation

The NEET-UG 2026, which was originally held on May 3, was cancelled after a paper leak scandal involving NTA insiders. Among the key accused are several teachers who were associated with the testing agency. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into the paper leak, arresting over a dozen people and carrying out searches at nearly 50 locations across the country.

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