FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
INDIA Bloc eyes revival after poll losses, Pawar says Opposition must stay united; here’s what we know so far

INDIA Bloc eyes revival after poll losses, Opposition must stay united

Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan Johar's Takht shelved? Real reason revealed

Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan

'Unreal feeling': Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test win

Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here

How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?

HomeIndia

INDIA

CBSE OSM row: Delhi High Court seeks govt's response on plea seeking inquiry

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday (June 12). A division bench of Justices Neena Bansal, Krishna and Madhu Jain has sought a response from the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education in the matter.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 08, 2026, 06:59 PM IST

CBSE OSM row: Delhi High Court seeks govt's response on plea seeking inquiry
The Delhi High Court (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Delhi High Court on Monday (June 8) sought a response from the central government and the CBSE on a plea pertaining to the Board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday (June 12). A division bench of Justices Neena Bansal, Krishna and Madhu Jain has sought a response from the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education in the matter.

The counsel for the CBSE submitted that the petition is not maintainable as the petitioner is the student wing of a political party. Advocate Mohd. Ali Khan and Rishav Ranjan appeared for the petitioner and submitted that the NSUI is a student organisation of 55 years and students are minors, which is why it is raising the issue. During the hearing, the counsel for the CBSE submitted that the Board is addressing the grievances of students and that the affected students can write to it. The NSUI has sought directions to the CBSE to give compensatory marks where OSM copies are not readable or not properly marked.

The petitioner has prayed for directing the reopening of the portal for verification and permitting manual rechecking and physical verification of the answer sheets of the affected students, pending disposal of the writ petition. It has also sought a direction to initiate appropriate action against the company responsible for the OSM system.

The petition has also raised concerns regarding the implementation of the OSM system by the CBSE. The system was introduced as a digital method of scanning and evaluating the answer sheets of students. The petitioner has stated that after the declaration of the results, a large number of students and teachers across the country raised concerns over blurred scans, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer books, unexpectedly low marks, and a lack of a meaningful mechanism for manual verification. The plea further said that the CBSE itself acknowledged that the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer books suffered technical glitches.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: IND vs PAK blockbuster to ignite Edgbaston; check full fixtures, venues and match timings
Women's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule: IND vs PAK blockbuster to ignite Edgbaston
INDIA Bloc eyes revival after poll losses, Pawar says Opposition must stay united; here’s what we know so far
INDIA Bloc eyes revival after poll losses, Opposition must stay united
CBSE OSM row: Delhi High Court seeks govt's response on plea seeking inquiry
CBSE OSM row: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking inquiry
Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan Johar's Takht shelved? Real reason revealed
Why was Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Karan
'Unreal feeling': Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test win
Manav Suthar reflects on dream debut after helping India register biggest Test
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan, 90s' superstar looks visibly broken at producer's last rites
Pahlaj Nihalani funeral: Late producer unites Govinda, Varun Dhawan
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual journey set trends
Homoeopathy, Tulsi Mala to Japa Ring: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement