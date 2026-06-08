CBSE OSM row: Delhi High Court seeks govt's response on plea seeking inquiry

The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday (June 12). A division bench of Justices Neena Bansal, Krishna and Madhu Jain has sought a response from the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education in the matter.

The Delhi High Court on Monday (June 8) sought a response from the central government and the CBSE on a plea pertaining to the Board's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. The High Court has listed the matter for hearing on Friday (June 12). A division bench of Justices Neena Bansal, Krishna and Madhu Jain has sought a response from the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education in the matter.

The counsel for the CBSE submitted that the petition is not maintainable as the petitioner is the student wing of a political party. Advocate Mohd. Ali Khan and Rishav Ranjan appeared for the petitioner and submitted that the NSUI is a student organisation of 55 years and students are minors, which is why it is raising the issue. During the hearing, the counsel for the CBSE submitted that the Board is addressing the grievances of students and that the affected students can write to it. The NSUI has sought directions to the CBSE to give compensatory marks where OSM copies are not readable or not properly marked.

The petitioner has prayed for directing the reopening of the portal for verification and permitting manual rechecking and physical verification of the answer sheets of the affected students, pending disposal of the writ petition. It has also sought a direction to initiate appropriate action against the company responsible for the OSM system.

The petition has also raised concerns regarding the implementation of the OSM system by the CBSE. The system was introduced as a digital method of scanning and evaluating the answer sheets of students. The petitioner has stated that after the declaration of the results, a large number of students and teachers across the country raised concerns over blurred scans, missing pages, incomplete uploads, mismatch of answer books, unexpectedly low marks, and a lack of a meaningful mechanism for manual verification. The plea further said that the CBSE itself acknowledged that the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer books suffered technical glitches.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).