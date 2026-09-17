CBSE on 3-Language Rule: Only 1% schools affected, no exemption for class 6; check what SC said

CBSE said 98% schools have textbooks and 93% have teachers for the 3-language rule, affecting only 1% schools; rollout for Class 6 from 2026-27 under monitoring panel.

CBSE told the Supreme Court that it will not give a one-time exemption from the three-language rule to current Class 6 students. The Supreme Court suggested starting mandatory implementation from January 2027 and asked CBSE to file its response by September 23.

Why CBSE opposed exemption

CBSE highlighted the significance of Class 6 in implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and National Curriculum Framework 2023, warning that exemptions for current students could create learning gaps. Such measures might prompt similar demands from future classes, hampering timely execution. Furthermore, CBSE reaffirmed the three-language formula requiring two Indian languages, established in 1968 and included in curricula since 1979-80.

What the Supreme Court suggested

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant emphasised the need for adaptation to a 2020 policy, enacted in early 2026. The court suggested that the CBSE implement the rule for new Class 6 students from January 2027, allowing current Class 6 students to choose a third language this year. This is the court's second recommendation on the issue since August 20, with Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati agreeing to inform the Board.

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Ground reality and next steps

CBSE said only 1.05% of its 28,195 schools have Class 6 students opting for multiple non-Indian languages. NCERT textbooks in 22 languages cover 98.36% of schools and 93.3% of 20,777 schools have teachers for at least two Indian languages. A panel led by Bhagwati Prasad Kalal, formed on Sep 16, will monitor the rollout, with new rules applying to Class 6 from 2026-27 while Classes 7-9 get relief.