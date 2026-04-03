CBSE launches new curriculum for 2026-27, introduces three-language, two levels of maths, science

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new course module wherein it has started a phased application of the three-language formula from Class 6 and a two-tier system of mathematics and science for Class 9 starting in the 2026-27 academic session, according to officials.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a new course module wherein it has started a phased application of the three-language formula from Class 6 and a two-tier system of mathematics and science for Class 9 starting in the 2026-27 academic session, according to officials.

CBSE introduces new curriculum

The three-language formula has been made compulsory under the new National Education Policy (NEP) and its application will be made for Class 6 from this year, while a two-level system will be introduced for Class 9 from this year under which students have mandatory standard and optional advanced courses.

"Languages are organised through a structured three-language framework across stages: R1, R2 and R3. As per recommendations of new National Curriculum Framework (NCF), two of these three languages must be native to India. In continuation of the board's phased implementation of multilingual education, a third language will be made mandatory from Class 6 with effect from the academic session 2026-27, ensuring that every learner studies at least two Indian languages," a senior board official said.

"While it is desirable that the same scheme of languages is adopted, under exceptional circumstances for students returning from foreign schools where the third language studied till Class 8 or 9 is not available in domestic schools, such students may be exempted as per approved norms. However, such students will be required to study the total number of subjects as stipulated in the scheme of studies," the official added.

Among the total subjects, Mathematics and science will be taught with a major shift as they will be diversified into a two-level system starting in the 2026–27 academic session.

“All students will study the standard curriculum and appear for a common 80-mark examination of three hours; those opting for higher proficiency can choose an additional 'advanced' level in either or both subjects. This advanced component will consist of a separate 25-mark, one-hour paper designed to test higher-order thinking skills and deeper conceptual understanding. Students must mandatorily take the standard exam, while the advanced paper remains optional. Importantly, performance in the advanced paper will not be added to the overall aggregate; instead, students scoring 50 per cent or above will have the advanced-level qualification reflected separately in their mark sheet,” the official said.

The first board exams for Class 10 students with this structure will be held in 2028 for that cohort.