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CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation scheme for cancelled Class 12 exams in West Asia; know assessment process here

The CBSE said the approach has been designed to ensure “valid, reliable, fair, and unbiased results” in view of the prevailing situation that led to the disruption of exams across the region and that the “decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final and binding."

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 11:55 PM IST

CBSE introduces hybrid evaluation scheme for cancelled Class 12 exams in West Asia; know assessment process here
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday introduced a hybrid assessment scheme for the cancelled Class 12 exams in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Under the scheme, students who completed their exams will be evaluated based on their actual scores.  For those with incomplete exams, grades will be calculated using school assessments, including quarterly, half-yearly, and pre-board marks. 

The CBSE said the approach has been designed to ensure “valid, reliable, fair, and unbiased results” in view of the prevailing situation that led to the disruption of exams across the region and that the “decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final and binding,” indicating that no changes will be permitted after submission.

What is the CBSE hybrid assessment process for Class 12 students in West Asia?

 Marks Upload: Schools to upload marks on the CBSE portal between April 6 and 13, no changes allowed post-upload.
Evaluation Methodology:

  •     Subjects with exams: actual performance considered.
  •     Subjects without exams: marks derived from school assessments (best of three: quarterly, half-yearly, pre-board).
  •     Internal assessment and practical components remain unchanged.

Theory Components:

  •      80/70 marks: best of three scores from periodic tests.

  •      60, 50, 30 marks: final pre-board exam scores.

Special Cases:

  •      Absent students: earlier pre-board scores considered.

  •     Students who shifted centres: actual exam scores used.

 Results: Based on written exams for students who attended all subjects, a formula-based evaluation was used for others.
 

The CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board examinations scheduled in several West Asian countries as the conflict continues to worsen in the region. In a circular issued on Sunday, CBSE said that all examinations of Class XII scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.CBSE also cancelled the exams that were earlier notified to be postponed have also been cancelled."Examinations which were earlier postponed vide circular dated 01.03.2026, 03.03.2026, 05.03.2026, 07.03.2026 and 09.03.2026 shall also stand cancelled," CBSE stated.CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class X board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

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