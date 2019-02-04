CBSE Instructions to parents, students: Check here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), 2019 Board papers would start soon. Other than the instruction for the school and the students, CBSE also releases some important instruction for the parents of those children who would be appearing in 2019 Board Exams.

The letters for the parents contain some important messages for parents. CBSE advice parents to help their children, give them support and boost their morale.

Important Instructions for students:-

Visit the allocated exam centre a day before the commencement of the exams. Must wear school uniform on the day of exams and carry school ID. Read question paper carefully and follow instructions in it. Must read the instructions on the Answer Book. Carry permitted stationery in a transparent pouch.

At the end CBSE instructs parents that they are equally responsible for giving the child a pleasant experience, therefore please ensure that there is no stress on the child from your side. Read the official letter.