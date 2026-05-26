FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Cockroach Janta Party: Hijacked? Haryana Lawyer vs US Founder

Cockroach Janta Party: Hijacked? Haryana Lawyer vs US Founder

Amit Shah News: Govt Forms High-Level Panel To Study 'Demographic Changes' & Infiltration

Amit Shah News: Govt Forms High-Level Panel To Study 'Demographic Changes' & Infiltration

Not Munnabhai MBBS, Don, Housefull, Jolly LLB, 3 Idiots, Boman Irani's all-time favourite character is from this film

Not Don, 3 Idiots, Boman Irani's all-time favourite character is from this film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet

Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

HomeIndia

INDIA

CBSE denies claims of breach in OSM portal: 'URL neither compromised nor has vulnerabilities'

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the CBSE said that the portal used for exam evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : May 26, 2026, 11:47 PM IST

CBSE denies claims of breach in OSM portal: 'URL neither compromised nor has vulnerabilities'
The board said the system used has enhanced transparency with strong grievance redressal mechanisms.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (May 26) refuted claims about its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system being compromised, saying that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer sheets. In a statement posted on X, the CBSE said that the portal used for evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities.

The CBSE said: "In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: http://cbse.onmark.co.in was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles." It added: "At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post. The URL: http://cbse.onmark.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes. There are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data held on that portal. The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the Portal deployed for the actual evaluation work."

The education board said that the system used has enhanced transparency with strong grievance redressal mechanisms. "The Board would like to state that this system has been implemented for enhanced transparency in assessments with strong grievance redressal mechanisms built into it and would reassure all concerned about the strong safeguards implemented to ensure integrity of the platform actually deployed as regards any vulnerabilities," its statement read.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) to assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CBSE denies claims of breach in OSM portal: 'URL neither compromised nor has vulnerabilities'
CBSE denies claims about OSM portal: 'URL has no vulnerabilities'
Has Congress asked Karnataka CM to resign? Rahul Gandhi holds key meeting with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar
Has Congress asked Karnataka CM to resign? Rahul Gandhi holds key meeting
Smoke detected in Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo flight, triggers panic at airport
Smoke detected in Bengaluru-Chennai IndiGo flight, triggers panic at airport
Not Munnabhai MBBS, Don, Housefull, Jolly LLB, 3 Idiots, Boman Irani's all-time favourite character is from this film
Not Don, 3 Idiots, Boman Irani's all-time favourite character is from this film
CM Rekha Gupta launches initiative to collect old clothes at 10 major Delhi Metro stations
Delhi govt launches drive to collect old clothes at 10 metro stations
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact and more
Essel Group Completes 100 Years: A legacy of growth, vision, global impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement