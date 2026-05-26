CBSE denies claims of breach in OSM portal: 'URL neither compromised nor has vulnerabilities'

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, the CBSE said that the portal used for exam evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday (May 26) refuted claims about its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system being compromised, saying that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer sheets. In a statement posted on X, the CBSE said that the portal used for evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities.

The CBSE said: "In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: http://cbse.onmark.co.in was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles." It added: "At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post. The URL: http://cbse.onmark.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes. There are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data held on that portal. The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the Portal deployed for the actual evaluation work."

The education board said that the system used has enhanced transparency with strong grievance redressal mechanisms. "The Board would like to state that this system has been implemented for enhanced transparency in assessments with strong grievance redressal mechanisms built into it and would reassure all concerned about the strong safeguards implemented to ensure integrity of the platform actually deployed as regards any vulnerabilities," its statement read.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) and the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) to assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).