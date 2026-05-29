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CBSE defers launch of re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students to June 1

In a statement posted to X on Friday, the education board said that the decision was taken to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process" for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer books.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 29, 2026, 06:16 PM IST

CBSE defers launch of re-evaluation portal for Class 12 students to June 1
The portal launch date has been changed from May 29 to June 1.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of its portal for the verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, changing the date from May 29 to June 1. In a statement posted to X on Friday, the education board said the decision was taken to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process" for students seeking verification and re-evaluation of their answer books.

In its statement, the CBSE said: "In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation." It added: "Students who may have queries may reach out to the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline- 1800 11 8004 and Email- resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in."

The CBSE's verification and re-evaluation facility is available only to those candidates who have already applied for and obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. According to Ministry of Education officials, the launch of the portal on June 1 will mark the next stage of the post-result review process under the CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Officials say that students will now be able to raise question-wise objections if they believe that they have not been awarded appropriate marks. "The portal will reopen for the objections round. Students can challenge specific questions where they are not satisfied with the marks awarded. These questions will then be evaluated again and any change in marks, if warranted, will be notified subsequently," an Education Ministry official said, according to Hindustan Times. The current review process was introduced as many students raised concerns about the newly-expanded OSM system after Class 12 Board exam results were declared.

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