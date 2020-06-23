CBSE decision on scrapping remaining Class XII exams likely on Wednesday, SC told

The decision to scrap the remaining exams of CBSE board's Class XII, scheduled between July 1-15, in the view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country is likely to be taken on Wednesday, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the government are aware of the anxiety of students and authorities will take a decision on the issue soon, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar which also comprised Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna.

The bench adjourned the matter for June 25.

A plea has been filed in the top court by some parents of the students, seeking a direction to the CBSE to declare the results on the basis of exam already conducted and internal assessment marks of remaining subjects.

The plea has also sought quashing of the May 18 notification of the CBSE by which the date sheet for remaining exams of Class XII was declared.

On June 17, the board had told the apex court that it would "very shortly" take appropriate decision on the issue raised in the plea. The plea, raising concern over the safety of the students, has said that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations amid the increase in the number of cases of virus infection.

"The said petition would also demonstrate the extent of discriminatory and arbitrariness conduct of the respondent/CBSE in issuing the notification for holding of the remaining examination and that too in the month of July, 2020 wherein as per the AIIMS data, the said COVID-19 pandemic would be at its peak," the plea has said.

The apex court also heard a separate plea on Tuesday which has sought scrapping of the examinations conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.