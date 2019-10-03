CBSE Class XII Exam 2019-20: Board introduces new pattern for maths, releases sample question paper

As per the new rules instituted by the CBSE, 20 marks will be allotted for project work while 80 marks will be allocated for the written exam.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the sample question paper for class 12 Maths exam along with other subjects. Candidates can download the sample question paper for class 12 Maths on the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in

As per the new rules instituted by the CBSE, 20 marks will be allotted for project work while 80 marks will be allocated for the written exam.

Previously, the written exam was for 100 marks with no provisions for practical examination.

The written exam will be divided into 4 sections- A, B, C, D, consisting of 36 questions.

Section A will consist of 20 multiple choice questions of one mark each, Section B consists of 6 questions of 2 marks each, Section C consists of 4 questions of 6 marks each and Section D consists of 4 questions of 6 marks each.

The candidates will be given time duration of 3 hrs to complete the examination.

How to download CBSE class 12 sample paper:

Step 1. Visit the official website- cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link- 'Sample Question Paper for 2019-20.'

Step 3. A new window will appear with a list of sample question papers for various subjects, click on 'Mathematics'.

Step 4. The sample question paper will be displayed on the screen.