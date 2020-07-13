CBSE Class 12th Results Declared: Here is what students not satisfied with their score can do

CBSE Class 12th exams result declared. Here is what you can do to improve your score

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced class 12th result on its official site www.cbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class XII exams this year is 88.78%. This is an improvement from the pass percentage of last year, which was 83.40%. Therefore, the increase in pass percentage from 2019 to 2020 is 5.38%.

10,59,080 students have passed exams in all subjects this year.

The CBSE class 12 exams had started on February 15 and were to conclude on April 3. Some students were not able to appear in all five subjects as the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marks of students in such subjects have been decided on the basis of other papers.

Earlier it was reported that the board will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15.

CBSE assessment scheme for class 12th students

A scheme was formulated for assessment of students after the CBSE was forced to cancel remaining exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment is based on the student's performance in the three exams.

a) Students who appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects is awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

b) Students who appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects is awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Option to improve your score

All the students have the option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three exams.

If a student is not satisfied with the marks in the results declared on Monday, he or she can sit for the exam when the CBSE decides to conduct it later in the year. This will be like the Improvement Exam, which the CBSE allows students to take if they are satisfied with their marks.

The procedure for the exam will be notified by the board later when the situation is conducive for in-person exams.