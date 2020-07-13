CBSE Class 12th Results Declared: Here is what students not satisfied with their score can do

Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill passes Lok Sabha test

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

Meet IIM grad Arjun Mohan, who is set to lead BYJU's India as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

Pass women's reservation bill unanimously, shortcomings can be rectified later: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

ISRO's Aditya L1 commences solar wind study, collects data from energy particles

Hyena to Crocodile: 10 Animals with razor-sharp jaws

South directors who debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster

Best fruits for gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Will Nick Jonas Attend Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Wedding In Udaipur?

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt celebrate 'wise man' Mahesh Bhatt's 75th birthday, pen heartfelt notes with adorable photos

'Country will change': Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar visit new Parliament building, laud Women's Reservation Bill

Delhi High Court grants protection to Anil Kapoor's personality rights, here's what it means

HomeIndia

India

CBSE Class 12th Results Declared: Here is what students not satisfied with their score can do

CBSE Class 12th exams result declared. Here is what you can do to improve your score

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 05:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced class 12th result on its official site  www.cbse.nic.in. The overall pass percentage for CBSE Class XII exams this year is 88.78%. This is an improvement from the pass percentage of last year, which was 83.40%. Therefore, the increase in pass percentage from 2019 to 2020 is 5.38%.

10,59,080 students have passed exams in all subjects this year.

The CBSE class 12 exams had started on February 15 and were to conclude on April 3. Some students were not able to appear in all five subjects as the exams were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Marks of students in such subjects have been decided on the basis of other papers.  

Earlier it was reported that the board will announce class 10, 12 board results by July 15. 

CBSE assessment scheme for class 12th students

A scheme was formulated for assessment of students after the CBSE was forced to cancel remaining exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. The assessment is based on the student's performance in the three exams. 

a) Students who appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects is awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

b) Students who appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects is awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Option to improve your score

All the students have the option of either taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance in the last three exams. 

If a student is not satisfied with the marks in the results declared on Monday, he or she can sit for the exam when the CBSE decides to conduct it later in the year. This will be like the Improvement Exam, which the CBSE allows students to take if they are satisfied with their marks. 

The procedure for the exam will be notified by the board later when the situation is conducive for in-person exams. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Free Cell Phone Tracker - Everything One Should Need

This 25-year-old CEO became Gauri Khan’s business partner, built Rs 150 crore furniture firm from scratch

3 reasons why Gen-Z has lower self-esteem than millennials

This man drops out of IIT to become actor, and gains popularity for playing major role in...

Decoding India-Saudi Arabia agreement for energy security and regional stability

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE