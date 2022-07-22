CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities

CBSE results: Kerala's Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage followed by Bengaluru. (File)

CBSE has declared its Class 12 results. Around 1444341 students registered for the exam out of which 1,33,0662 students cleared it. The exact pass percentage is 92.71 percent. Around 33,000 students scored above 95 percent marks, CBSE said, adding a whopping 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 percent. Like always, girls have outperformed boys by around 3.29 percent. Here's the list of the Top 16 best-performing cities in the country.

Kerala's Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage followed by Bengaluru. Chennai is in the third spot. Delhi East and Delhi West are in the fourth and fifth spots. Mumbai is not on the list. Here's the list.

Here's the list with their pass percentages. Trivandrum has scored 98.83 percent pass percentage, Bengaluru 98.16 percent, Chennai 97.79 percent, Delhi East 96.29 percent, Delhi West 96.29 percent.

Rajasthan's Ajmer is sixth on the list with a pass percentage of 96.01 percent. Chandigarh 95.98 percent, Panchkula 95.08 percent, Guwahati 92.06 percent, Patna 91.20 percent, Bhopal 90.74 percent, Pune 90.48 percent, Bhubaneswar 90.37 percent, Noida 90.27 percent, Dehradun 85.39 percent and Prayagraj 83.71 percent.