CBSE Class 10th Results 2026: Girls outshine boys yet again, details here

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CBSE Class 10th Result 2026: Results out; Check eligibility, deadline, fee details for second Board Exam
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INDIA
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 result 2026 today at 4 pm. Girls have outperformed boys this year in CBSE Class 10 exam.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 result 2026 today at 4 pm. The students can check and download their CBSE class 10th scorecard/marksheet PDF on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in and through UMNAG App and DIGIlocker. To check the CBSE class 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, students must login with these credentials: registration number, roll number/ date of birth.
Girls have performed better this time in CBSE class 10 board exams with pass percentage of 94.99 pc. CBSE has also announced that more than 2.20 lakh candidates score above 90 pc in Class 10 board exams, and over 55000 score above 95 pc.
The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 93.70%. According to estimates, close to 25 lakh students have been awaiting the announcement of these results. This year, more than 43 lakh candidates appeared for CBSE Board exams, of which nearly 25 lakh attempted Class 10 examinions.
-Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in
-Click on the Class 10 scorecard PDF link.
-Enter login credentials - registration number, roll number/ date of birth.
-The CBSE 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF and take a printout.
-Visit one of the official CBSE websites.
-Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2026' link on the homepage.
-Enter your details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth (DOB), and the security pin. -Click on Submit to view your results
-Download and save your scorecard for future use