CBSE, CISCE Class 12 Board Exams 2021: Supreme Court says THIS about cancellation of exams

The Supreme Court on Thursday (June 3) observed that it was happy with the Central government's decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) Class 12 board exams 2021 and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic second wave.

The Supreme Court also sought response from the CBSE and CISCE boards on the internal assessment standards and marking guidelines within two weeks.

The petitioner also told the Supreme Court bench that there are a lot of state boards that haven't yet cancelled the Class 12 board exams 2021. To this, the apex court observed that the Inspector of the Board is concerned about every child.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting on the same with 12 stakeholders on Tuesday (June 1). Soon after the meeting was over, PM Modi said that the Centre has decided to cancel the Class 12 Board Exams. “After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth,” PM Modi said.

Now that the Class 12 board exams 2021 have been cancelled, PM Modi said that boards will take steps to compile the results in a “well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.” On the assessment of marks, PM Modi said the final evaluation criteria would be announced soon.