CBSE chairman, secretary transferred amid row over OSM tender, re-evaluation portal

The action comes at a time when there is increasing scrutiny over the procurement process for the OSM system and irregularities in the rollout of the portal used for the re-evaluation of Class 12 exam results.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairman Rahul Singh and secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred amid mounting criticism of the board's on-screen marking (OSM) system, which was implemented this year. The action comes at a time when there is increasing scrutiny over the procurement process for the OSM system and irregularities in the rollout of the portal used for the re-evaluation of Class 12 examination results. The new postings for Singh and Gupta were not clear by the time of writing this.

The central government has also formed a one-member committee to look into matters pertaining to the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE. The committee comprises the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer S Radha Chauhan, who is currently the chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission (CBC). An office memorandum issued on Tuesday (June 2) said the newly-formed committee would submit its report to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) within a month.

The constitution of the panel comes after the Union Ministry of Education's intensified scrutiny of alleged irregularities in the CBSE’s procurement process for OSM and cybersecurity issues in the board's verification and re-evaluation portal. CBSE officials have denied any wrongdoing, saying that the tender process followed General Financial Rules (GFR) and established government procurement procedures.

The CBSE had awarded the contract for the OSM system to the Hyderabad-based firm Coempt Edu Teck. But the tender process faced serious questions after widespread concerns were raised about the OSM system and its accuracy. Earlier in the day, the matter pertaining to the OSM was raised in the parliament. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education had summoned CBSE officials and the Education Secretary to address discrepancies in evaluation and the high re-evaluation fees charged from students.