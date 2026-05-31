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CBSE admits flaws in OnMark portal, deploys experts from IITs to secure system and fix issues

The CBSE has finally responded to allegations made by cybersecurity researcher Nisarga Adhikary, who claimed that scanned Class 12 answer sheets and question papers were publicly accessible online due to an insecure cloud storage system.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 31, 2026, 04:19 PM IST

CBSE admits flaws in OnMark portal, deploys experts from IITs to secure system and fix issues
CBSE has admitted flaws in the OnMark portal (AI-Generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally responded to the ongoing controversy around the On-Screen Marking. In its official statement shared on X, the CBSE has said that they are closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal after concerns were flagged. Not only this, but the board also informed that an expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed to fix such issues. The CBSE also thanked those who pointed out these flaws in the public domain.

Here's the post:

The CBSE has also invited individuals who may have identified vulnerabilities or security concerns to report their findings to the board's security team via email at secy-cbse@nic.in.

What Nisarga Adhikary did that triggered nationwide debate?

 

A 19-year-old ethical hacker, Nisarga Adhikary, alleged that scanned answer sheets and question papers stored on a cloud server were publicly accessible due to security lapses, sparking a nationwide debate on the security of CBSE-linked platforms.

 

In a viral post, Nisarga alleged, ''CBSE people didn't configure their AWS bucket properly and now we can paginate & enumerate all their media which has 2026 answersheets & question papers. ListObjectsV2 works without any auth and the bucket root is listable too — anyone on the internet can download any scanned booklet — across institutions. Multiple institutions are using the same bucket, insanely insecure.''

 

Apart from this, a 17-year-old Class 12 student, Sarthak Sidhant, alleged that certain eligibility and security norms were weakened during the bidding process, making it easier for the Hyderabad-based Coempt Eduteck to secure the OSM contract. 

 

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