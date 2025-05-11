CBSE Class 10 board examination commenced on February 15 and the exam concluded on March 1, 2025. CBSE Class 12 board exam was held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

The CBSE Board Result 2025 Date and Time have not yet been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. As per various media reports, CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025 are expected to be declared around May 13, 2025. While the board has not officially confirmed the date and time, previous trends suggest the results will be declared in May. Once declared, students can check their scores on official platforms, including results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE conducted the class 12 exams between February 15 and April 4, 2025. Whereas, CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from February 15 to March 18, 2025.

CBSE 10th 12th Result 2025 Official Websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025: Steps to download marksheet