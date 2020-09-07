CBI to Madras High Court: Team that examined SSR forensic samples to probe Sathankulam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has informed the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that the team which is probing the forensic samples from the Sushant Singh Rajput case would be examining the forensic samples related to the Sathankulam father-son custodial deaths case.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, which has taken suo-motu cognizance of the crime has been at the forefront of ensuring that the probe is expedited and justice is delivered. In a hearing before Justices Sathyanarayanan and Rajamanickam, the CBI team which is probing the case submitted its second interim report.

In response to the plea of Dr Madhikaran of Madurai, which sought that further examination was necessary in the case, the Court has added him as the counter-petitioner in the case.

Activist Henri Tiphagne, who is another counter-petitioner in this case had submitted before the court that a similar incident of custodial violence had taken place earlier in the Sathankulam Police station. In response to this, the court observed that police personnel behaved the same way everywhere and the such violent incidents take in locations where there are no CCTV cameras.

The next hearing of this case has been posted for September 22.